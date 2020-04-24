All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:03 AM

65 2ND ST

65 2nd Street · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 2nd Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Luxury one bedroom condo with NYC views in the Portofino. Surround sound, hardwood floors, and washer/dryer. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Full service elevator building. 24 hr. concierge, gym, Amenities include 24 hour concierge, residents lounge, outdoor pool with sun deck and BBQ grills. Close to Newport & Exchange Place Light Rail and Path Stations, restaurants and shopping. Rent includes one parking space, water, Direct TV, High Speed Internet and amenities. Pet subject to landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 2ND ST have any available units?
65 2ND ST has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 2ND ST have?
Some of 65 2ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
65 2ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 2ND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 2ND ST is pet friendly.
Does 65 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 65 2ND ST does offer parking.
Does 65 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 2ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 2ND ST have a pool?
Yes, 65 2ND ST has a pool.
Does 65 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 65 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 65 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 2ND ST has units with dishwashers.
