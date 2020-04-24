Amenities
Luxury one bedroom condo with NYC views in the Portofino. Surround sound, hardwood floors, and washer/dryer. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Full service elevator building. 24 hr. concierge, gym, Amenities include 24 hour concierge, residents lounge, outdoor pool with sun deck and BBQ grills. Close to Newport & Exchange Place Light Rail and Path Stations, restaurants and shopping. Rent includes one parking space, water, Direct TV, High Speed Internet and amenities. Pet subject to landlord approval.