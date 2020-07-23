All apartments in Jersey City
64 Newkirk St 32

64 Newkirk Street · No Longer Available
Location

64 Newkirk Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 294816

**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Granite counter tops
*Stainless steel appliances
*Dishwasher
*Microwave
*Heat and hot water included
*Tiles in bathroom
*Hardwood flooring
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows
*Spacious and airy

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I will try to find the best place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Call/Text Davey347-458-2428
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/64-newkirk-st-jersey-city-nj-unit-32/294816
Property Id 294816

(RLNE5953369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Newkirk St 32 have any available units?
64 Newkirk St 32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Newkirk St 32 have?
Some of 64 Newkirk St 32's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Newkirk St 32 currently offering any rent specials?
64 Newkirk St 32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Newkirk St 32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Newkirk St 32 is pet friendly.
Does 64 Newkirk St 32 offer parking?
No, 64 Newkirk St 32 does not offer parking.
Does 64 Newkirk St 32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Newkirk St 32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Newkirk St 32 have a pool?
No, 64 Newkirk St 32 does not have a pool.
Does 64 Newkirk St 32 have accessible units?
No, 64 Newkirk St 32 does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Newkirk St 32 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Newkirk St 32 has units with dishwashers.
