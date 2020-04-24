All apartments in Jersey City
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
62 Van Reypen St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

62 Van Reypen St

62 Van Reypen Street · No Longer Available
Location

62 Van Reypen Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 294598

**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Granite counter tops
*Stainless steel appliances
*Dishwasher
*Microwave
*Hardwood flooring
*Spacious and airy
*Tons of sunlight
*Near transportation
*Plenty of windows
*Tiles in bathroom
*Backyard

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294598
Property Id 294598

(RLNE5833245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Van Reypen St have any available units?
62 Van Reypen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Van Reypen St have?
Some of 62 Van Reypen St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Van Reypen St currently offering any rent specials?
62 Van Reypen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Van Reypen St pet-friendly?
No, 62 Van Reypen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 62 Van Reypen St offer parking?
No, 62 Van Reypen St does not offer parking.
Does 62 Van Reypen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Van Reypen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Van Reypen St have a pool?
No, 62 Van Reypen St does not have a pool.
Does 62 Van Reypen St have accessible units?
No, 62 Van Reypen St does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Van Reypen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Van Reypen St has units with dishwashers.
