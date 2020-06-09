All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 59 Rutgers Ave 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
59 Rutgers Ave 20
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

59 Rutgers Ave 20

59 Rutgers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Greenville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

59 Rutgers Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 312470

**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Stainless steel appliances
*Dishwasher
*Balcony
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows
*Spacious and airy
*Hardwood flooring
*Near transportation
*Tiles in bathroom

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Danny201-484-9268
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312470
Property Id 312470

(RLNE5900519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Rutgers Ave 20 have any available units?
59 Rutgers Ave 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Rutgers Ave 20 have?
Some of 59 Rutgers Ave 20's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Rutgers Ave 20 currently offering any rent specials?
59 Rutgers Ave 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Rutgers Ave 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Rutgers Ave 20 is pet friendly.
Does 59 Rutgers Ave 20 offer parking?
No, 59 Rutgers Ave 20 does not offer parking.
Does 59 Rutgers Ave 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Rutgers Ave 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Rutgers Ave 20 have a pool?
No, 59 Rutgers Ave 20 does not have a pool.
Does 59 Rutgers Ave 20 have accessible units?
No, 59 Rutgers Ave 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Rutgers Ave 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Rutgers Ave 20 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
295J
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
VYV North
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University