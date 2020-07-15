All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:30 AM

59 Beach Street · No Longer Available
Location

59 Beach Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location, close to schools, parks and shopping Centers. Easy access to transportation - NYC and NJ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 BEACH ST have any available units?
59 BEACH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 59 BEACH ST currently offering any rent specials?
59 BEACH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 BEACH ST pet-friendly?
No, 59 BEACH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 59 BEACH ST offer parking?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not offer parking.
Does 59 BEACH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 BEACH ST have a pool?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not have a pool.
Does 59 BEACH ST have accessible units?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 59 BEACH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 BEACH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
