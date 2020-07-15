Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 59 BEACH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
59 BEACH ST
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
59 BEACH ST
59 Beach Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
59 Beach Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location, close to schools, parks and shopping Centers. Easy access to transportation - NYC and NJ.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 BEACH ST have any available units?
59 BEACH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jersey City, NJ
.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jersey City Rent Report
.
Is 59 BEACH ST currently offering any rent specials?
59 BEACH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 BEACH ST pet-friendly?
No, 59 BEACH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jersey City
.
Does 59 BEACH ST offer parking?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not offer parking.
Does 59 BEACH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 BEACH ST have a pool?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not have a pool.
Does 59 BEACH ST have accessible units?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 59 BEACH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 BEACH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 BEACH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Similar Pages
Jersey City 1 Bedrooms
Jersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with Gyms
Jersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Waterfront
Downtown Jersey City
The Heights
Greenville
Journal Square
Bergen Lafayette
Liberty State Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Hudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University
LIU Brooklyn
Kean University