All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 58 Van Reypen St 45.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
58 Van Reypen St 45
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

58 Van Reypen St 45

58 Van Reypen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Journal Square
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

58 Van Reypen Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296281

**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Stainless steel appliances
*Granite counter tops
*Microwave
*Heat and hot water included
*Plenty of windows
*Hardwood flooring
*Near transportation
*Tons of sunlight
*Spacious and airy
*Tiles in bathroom
*Laundry in building

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296281
Property Id 296281

(RLNE5841959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Van Reypen St 45 have any available units?
58 Van Reypen St 45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Van Reypen St 45 have?
Some of 58 Van Reypen St 45's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Van Reypen St 45 currently offering any rent specials?
58 Van Reypen St 45 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Van Reypen St 45 pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Van Reypen St 45 is pet friendly.
Does 58 Van Reypen St 45 offer parking?
No, 58 Van Reypen St 45 does not offer parking.
Does 58 Van Reypen St 45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Van Reypen St 45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Van Reypen St 45 have a pool?
No, 58 Van Reypen St 45 does not have a pool.
Does 58 Van Reypen St 45 have accessible units?
No, 58 Van Reypen St 45 does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Van Reypen St 45 have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Van Reypen St 45 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University