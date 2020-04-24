56 Wayne Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

56 Wayne sits just half a block off Grove Street and one block to the PATH station.

Once a rooming house, the building has since been converted into four luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom residences. Just blocks from Restaurant Row, beautiful Van Vorst Park, and Grove Plaza – home to the Downtown Farmers Market, weekly concerts and other community events.

The apartment maintains its historic feel exemplified by its exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout yet provides contemporary amenities with espresso shaker kitchen cabinetry, quartzite countertops and subway tile backsplashes. Stainless steel appliances include a 5-burner gas range with convection oven, French door refrigerator / freezer. Beautifully appointed common rear yard. Private deck.

