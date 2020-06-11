All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:10 AM

541 NEWARK AVE

541 Newark Avenue · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

541 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO BROKER FEE!! Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the greater Journal Square neighborhood & just minutes from Downtown Jersey City. No details were spared when designing the entrance that leads up to four brand new homes. The design elements are contemporary, sleek & welcoming combining modern living & functionality with the hustle & bustle of the city life. Homes feature hardwood floors throughout, a brand new open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, soft-closing cabinetry, recessed lighting & over 9 foot ceilings. Bedrooms equipped with tall windows for optimal lighting and are on opposite ends of the home for maximum privacy! Plus, enjoy having your very own master en-suite. For your convenience, the building is equipped with a washer & dryer. Shared backyard perfect for entertaining! Pets are welcomed! Short distance to the Journal Square PATH ideal for the every day commuter. Near all major highways. NJ Transit bus at your doorstep. Just unpack your bags & welcome home! Other units available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 NEWARK AVE have any available units?
541 NEWARK AVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 NEWARK AVE have?
Some of 541 NEWARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 NEWARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
541 NEWARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 NEWARK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 NEWARK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 541 NEWARK AVE offer parking?
No, 541 NEWARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 541 NEWARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 NEWARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 NEWARK AVE have a pool?
No, 541 NEWARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 541 NEWARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 541 NEWARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 541 NEWARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 NEWARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
