541 NEWARK AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

NO BROKER FEE!! Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the greater Journal Square neighborhood & just minutes from Downtown Jersey City. No details were spared when designing the entrance that leads up to four brand new homes. The design elements are contemporary, sleek & welcoming combining modern living & functionality with the hustle & bustle of the city life. Homes feature hardwood floors throughout, a brand new open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, soft-closing cabinetry, recessed lighting & over 9 foot ceilings. Bedrooms equipped with tall windows for optimal lighting and are on opposite ends of the home for maximum privacy! Plus, enjoy having your very own master en-suite. For your convenience, the building is equipped with a washer & dryer. Shared backyard perfect for entertaining! Pets are welcomed! Short distance to the Journal Square PATH ideal for the every day commuter. Near all major highways. NJ Transit bus at your doorstep. Just unpack your bags & welcome home! Other units available!