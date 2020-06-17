All apartments in Jersey City
524 Mercer St 21

524 Mercer Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 Mercer Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
McGinley Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 287784

**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Granite counter tops
*Stainless steel appliances
*Microwave
*Plenty of windows
*Hardwood flooring
*Near transportation
*Tons of sunlight
*Spacious and airy
*Tiles in bathroom

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287784
Property Id 287784

(RLNE5808964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Mercer St 21 have any available units?
524 Mercer St 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Mercer St 21 have?
Some of 524 Mercer St 21's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Mercer St 21 currently offering any rent specials?
524 Mercer St 21 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Mercer St 21 pet-friendly?
No, 524 Mercer St 21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 524 Mercer St 21 offer parking?
No, 524 Mercer St 21 does not offer parking.
Does 524 Mercer St 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Mercer St 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Mercer St 21 have a pool?
No, 524 Mercer St 21 does not have a pool.
Does 524 Mercer St 21 have accessible units?
No, 524 Mercer St 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Mercer St 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Mercer St 21 does not have units with dishwashers.
