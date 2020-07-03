520 Central Ave 3

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NICE 1BR APARTMENT FOR RENT, CLOSETS, NYC BUS! - Property Id: 295193



CONVENIENT 1BR APARTMENT FOR RENT, CLOSETS, HEAT & HOT WATER, 8-MIN TO LIGHT RAIL STATION, NO BROKERS FEE.



**OWNERS ARE STRICT ON CREDIT SO PLEASE, INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW**



Including Heat and Hot Water. A lovely unit offering freshness and NYC skyline views! Posing natural hardwood floor throughout; large windows to allow lots of daylight, new/delicate kitchen with fancy countertop polished to perfection. Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Posing 1 bathroom with nice finishes. On 'street' parking. Unit 3 on the 2nd floor. A 1.5 deposit is required. The tenant pays electricity and gas only. Laundromat is a block away, small pets are welcome!



REQUIREMENTS:



Application Fee - $50 (Non-Refundable)

Credit Score - 680 and higher

Income - Salary must be @ least 40x the rent





**Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.



Taliah Karim

Broker/Agent

Text me: 551-247-4347

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/520-central-ave-jersey-city-nj-unit-3/295193

