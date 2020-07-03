All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 17 2020

520 Central Ave 3

520 Central Avenue · (646) 229-2725
Location

520 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NICE 1BR APARTMENT FOR RENT, CLOSETS, NYC BUS! - Property Id: 295193

CONVENIENT 1BR APARTMENT FOR RENT, CLOSETS, HEAT & HOT WATER, 8-MIN TO LIGHT RAIL STATION, NO BROKERS FEE.

**OWNERS ARE STRICT ON CREDIT SO PLEASE, INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW**

Including Heat and Hot Water. A lovely unit offering freshness and NYC skyline views! Posing natural hardwood floor throughout; large windows to allow lots of daylight, new/delicate kitchen with fancy countertop polished to perfection. Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Posing 1 bathroom with nice finishes. On 'street' parking. Unit 3 on the 2nd floor. A 1.5 deposit is required. The tenant pays electricity and gas only. Laundromat is a block away, small pets are welcome!

REQUIREMENTS:

Application Fee - $50 (Non-Refundable)
Credit Score - 680 and higher
Income - Salary must be @ least 40x the rent
Inventory goes fast, so don't miss out!

**Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.

Taliah Karim
Broker/Agent
Text me: 551-247-4347
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/520-central-ave-jersey-city-nj-unit-3/295193
Property Id 295193

(RLNE5946704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

