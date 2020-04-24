52 Harrison Ave 14

Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 236224
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT**
**NO FEE**
~APT Features~
*Heat and hot water included
*Tiles in bathroom
*Granite countertops
*Near transportation
*Closet space
*Hardwood flooring
*Spacious and airy
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows
Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in
If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236224
Property Id 236224
(RLNE5614566)