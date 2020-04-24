All apartments in Jersey City
52 Harrison Ave 14

52 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

52 Harrison Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
McGinley Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 236224

**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Heat and hot water included
*Tiles in bathroom
*Granite countertops
*Near transportation
*Closet space
*Hardwood flooring
*Spacious and airy
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236224
Property Id 236224

(RLNE5614566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Harrison Ave 14 have any available units?
52 Harrison Ave 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Harrison Ave 14 have?
Some of 52 Harrison Ave 14's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Harrison Ave 14 currently offering any rent specials?
52 Harrison Ave 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Harrison Ave 14 pet-friendly?
No, 52 Harrison Ave 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 52 Harrison Ave 14 offer parking?
No, 52 Harrison Ave 14 does not offer parking.
Does 52 Harrison Ave 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Harrison Ave 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Harrison Ave 14 have a pool?
No, 52 Harrison Ave 14 does not have a pool.
Does 52 Harrison Ave 14 have accessible units?
No, 52 Harrison Ave 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Harrison Ave 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Harrison Ave 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
