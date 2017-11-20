All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:15 PM

52 COURT HOUSE PL

52 Court House Place · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 Court House Place, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED and exclusive use of the backyard! Newly renovated apartment conveniently located 5 minutes from the Journal Square Port Authority Transportation Hub (PATH). The PATH station provides access to trains, buses and taxis that can take you to popular destinations like NYC, Hoboken and Newark Airport. The apartment is cozy, comfortable, suitable for a family or group of friends. A laundromat is located around the corner and will take care of all your wash and drying needs. Background check is necessary with application, 1 1/2 month security deposit required, tenant will pay PSEG (gas and electric) and water/sewer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 COURT HOUSE PL have any available units?
52 COURT HOUSE PL has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 COURT HOUSE PL have?
Some of 52 COURT HOUSE PL's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 COURT HOUSE PL currently offering any rent specials?
52 COURT HOUSE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 COURT HOUSE PL pet-friendly?
No, 52 COURT HOUSE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 52 COURT HOUSE PL offer parking?
No, 52 COURT HOUSE PL does not offer parking.
Does 52 COURT HOUSE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 COURT HOUSE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 COURT HOUSE PL have a pool?
No, 52 COURT HOUSE PL does not have a pool.
Does 52 COURT HOUSE PL have accessible units?
No, 52 COURT HOUSE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 52 COURT HOUSE PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 COURT HOUSE PL does not have units with dishwashers.
