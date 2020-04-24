All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated April 11 2020 at 4:30 PM

497 Ocean Avenue - 2

497 Ocean Avenue · (908) 304-4697
Location

497 Ocean Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious and upscale!! Over 1000 sq. ft.
This large, beautiful and light filled 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment is in the heart of the vibrant Bergen-Lafayette. The unit was just renovated. Unit boasts new flooring, tiled baths, Stainless Steal appliances and Central Air as well! The building is centrally located. Manhattan is 20-30 min away. The Richard Street Light Rail is only a 8 min walk! The exit to 78 is one street away, people who work outside the city can skip rush hour! Schools, beautiful Bayside Park, great local food, nightlife and shopping are all minutes away. Liberty Science Center is within walking distance. This place won't last. Apply now. Anyone interested must submit a non-refundable application ($50 fee). This will cover the credit, background & criminal checks. Tenants will pay all utilities except Water/Sewer & Trash. Security deposit is 1 months rent. NO BROKER FEE. Garage Parking Available. Section 8 Approved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 have any available units?
497 Ocean Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 497 Ocean Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
497 Ocean Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 does offer parking.
Does 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 497 Ocean Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
