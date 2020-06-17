475 Washington Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park gym parking playground pool pool table hot tub internet access lobby media room valet service

NYC skyline views*

Floor-to-ceiling windows*

Washer and Dryer in unit

Ultra luxury kitchen features include: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, premium fixtures, and dark espresso cabinetry.

Tiled kitchen and bath

Hardwood floors

Walk-in closets*

Expansive terraces*

*In select units



Building Amenities Include-

Upper echelon 24-hour concierge service (assistance with restaurant reservations, purchasing tickets, luxury transportation, etc...Anything you need at your service)

Heated outdoor pool, whirlpool spa and lounge pool

Health & fitness center

Clubroom with billiards table and HD TVs

State-of-the-art theater room

Large conference room

Wi-Fi in all common areas

Sundeck with fireside seating

Community green-scape with outdoor seating

Crayon Corner playroom and outdoor playground

Dog run and washing station

Convenient to PATH & NY Waterway

Lobby area with fireplaces

Ground-floor retail

Proximity to local shops and restaurants



CALL VERONICA TO VIEW YOUR NEW FABULOUS OASIS YOU’LL LOVE TO CALL HOME...201-780-3468 OR TEXT FOR IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE



LEASES:

NO BROKERS FEE

Security Deposit

Amenity Fee: $60 per month paid upfront per lease term

Parking: $200 includes valet Pets welcome (additional pet deposit/pet rent apply)

Resident pays Electric, Cable, Phone, Internet

***Prices, terms, specials, availability subject to change without notice, call NOW to receive this very special offer***



Contact us to schedule a showing.