475 Washington Boulevard
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:21 PM

475 Washington Boulevard

475 Washington Boulevard · (201) 345-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

475 Washington Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3502 · Avail. now

$4,594

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
valet service
NYC skyline views*
Floor-to-ceiling windows*
Washer and Dryer in unit
Ultra luxury kitchen features include: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, premium fixtures, and dark espresso cabinetry.
Tiled kitchen and bath
Hardwood floors
Walk-in closets*
Expansive terraces*
*In select units

Building Amenities Include-
Upper echelon 24-hour concierge service (assistance with restaurant reservations, purchasing tickets, luxury transportation, etc...Anything you need at your service)
Heated outdoor pool, whirlpool spa and lounge pool
Health & fitness center
Clubroom with billiards table and HD TVs
State-of-the-art theater room
Large conference room
Wi-Fi in all common areas
Sundeck with fireside seating
Community green-scape with outdoor seating
Crayon Corner playroom and outdoor playground
Dog run and washing station
Convenient to PATH & NY Waterway
Lobby area with fireplaces
Ground-floor retail
Proximity to local shops and restaurants

CALL VERONICA TO VIEW YOUR NEW FABULOUS OASIS YOU’LL LOVE TO CALL HOME...201-780-3468 OR TEXT FOR IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE

LEASES:
NO BROKERS FEE
Security Deposit
Amenity Fee: $60 per month paid upfront per lease term
Parking: $200 includes valet Pets welcome (additional pet deposit/pet rent apply)
Resident pays Electric, Cable, Phone, Internet
***Prices, terms, specials, availability subject to change without notice, call NOW to receive this very special offer***

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Washington Boulevard have any available units?
475 Washington Boulevard has a unit available for $4,594 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 475 Washington Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
475 Washington Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 Washington Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 475 Washington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 475 Washington Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 475 Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Washington Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Washington Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 475 Washington Boulevard has a pool.
Does 475 Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 475 Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
