All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 456-2 PACIFIC AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
456-2 PACIFIC AVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

456-2 PACIFIC AVE

456 Pacific Ave · (201) 683-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Liberty State Park
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

456 Pacific Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Liberty State Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NO FEE! Looking for more space? Come tour this stunning 3BR/2.5BA duplex townhouse situated west-southwest of Downtown and Liberty State Park in Jersey City's most dynamic neighborhood, Bergen-Lafayette. This spacious home is located minutes away from the Liberty State Park light rail station which is only 4 stops to the Exchange Place path train which gets you to Manhattan in approximately 3 minutes. Interior features include two levels of vast open floor plan living including a renovated kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplash, pantry, stainless steel appliances with gas range cooking, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, recessed lighting and plenty of storage including walk-in closets. You'll love the convenience of having your own private entrance, a PRIVATE TERRACE and on-site parking additional $100/month & pet friendly. Take advantage of our SECURITY DEPOSIT FREE BUILDING! Save on upfront cost of security deposit by subscribing to Rhino Insurance. Available 7/5! Virtual walk through available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456-2 PACIFIC AVE have any available units?
456-2 PACIFIC AVE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 456-2 PACIFIC AVE have?
Some of 456-2 PACIFIC AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456-2 PACIFIC AVE currently offering any rent specials?
456-2 PACIFIC AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456-2 PACIFIC AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 456-2 PACIFIC AVE is pet friendly.
Does 456-2 PACIFIC AVE offer parking?
Yes, 456-2 PACIFIC AVE does offer parking.
Does 456-2 PACIFIC AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456-2 PACIFIC AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456-2 PACIFIC AVE have a pool?
No, 456-2 PACIFIC AVE does not have a pool.
Does 456-2 PACIFIC AVE have accessible units?
No, 456-2 PACIFIC AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 456-2 PACIFIC AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456-2 PACIFIC AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 456-2 PACIFIC AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
295J
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305
Aquablu
110 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity