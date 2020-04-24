All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 447 MERCER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
447 MERCER ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:57 AM

447 MERCER ST

447 Mercer St · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Bergen - Lafayette
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

447 Mercer St, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit One · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, updated, 3 bedroom/3 full bath, duplex apartment in Journal Square. Features include: In unit washer/dryer, central AC, private backyard & balcony. 1st floor: LR, DR, Kitchen, BR, Full Bathroom and access to private yard. 2nd floor: LR, Wine bar/fridge entertaining area, 2 BR, 2 Full bathrooms and Private deck. Pets allowed at owners discretion. Great layout for roommates or a family. NYC views from 2nd floor. Financial requirements: 1.5 month security deposit & 1 month brokers fee, paid by tenant. 3D tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 MERCER ST have any available units?
447 MERCER ST has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 447 MERCER ST have?
Some of 447 MERCER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 MERCER ST currently offering any rent specials?
447 MERCER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 MERCER ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 MERCER ST is pet friendly.
Does 447 MERCER ST offer parking?
No, 447 MERCER ST does not offer parking.
Does 447 MERCER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 MERCER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 MERCER ST have a pool?
No, 447 MERCER ST does not have a pool.
Does 447 MERCER ST have accessible units?
No, 447 MERCER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 447 MERCER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 MERCER ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 447 MERCER ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Aquablu
110 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity