Jersey City, NJ
424 Washington Blvd M1-2502
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

424 Washington Blvd M1-2502

424 Washington Boulevard · (646) 832-8143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

424 Washington Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit M1-2502 · Avail. now

$4,152

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
No Broker Fee! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Free Months! - Property Id: 292546

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom on Washington Blvd. in Jersey City. 5 minute walk to Newport Path to NYC and Lightrail to Hoboken, Weehawken behind building.
Full service building with Pool, Barbecue's, Gym, Concierge, Golf Simulator, Childs Play Room and
renovated Apartments. Offering 1 month Free on a 13 month lease and 2 months free on a 24 Month Lease!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292546
Property Id 292546

(RLNE5826807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 have any available units?
424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 has a unit available for $4,152 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 have?
Some of 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 currently offering any rent specials?
424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 is pet friendly.
Does 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 offer parking?
No, 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 does not offer parking.
Does 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 have a pool?
Yes, 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 has a pool.
Does 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 have accessible units?
No, 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Washington Blvd M1-2502 has units with dishwashers.
