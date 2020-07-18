416 2nd St 2

Amenities

some paid utils bathtub carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/15/20 Wonderful, Historic, Enormous, Bright, Sunny Apt - Property Id: 308445



Did I say amazing HOME? 1200 sqf of vast space. Oversized windows, HIGH ceilings, SUN drenched, very BRIGHT, ORIGINAL details, Antique bathtub, quiet street, quiet building. Close to All: supermarkets, schools, parks, banks, cafes, restaurants, bars, public transportation, PATH, Hoboken, Holland Tunnel, NYC, HW 78 and 95, Route 440 and 139. ONLY half commission. Pls call Roya at 917-348-8796

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308445

No Pets Allowed



