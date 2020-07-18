All apartments in Jersey City
416 2nd St 2
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

416 2nd St 2

416 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

416 2nd Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Amenities

some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/15/20 Wonderful, Historic, Enormous, Bright, Sunny Apt - Property Id: 308445

Did I say amazing HOME? 1200 sqf of vast space. Oversized windows, HIGH ceilings, SUN drenched, very BRIGHT, ORIGINAL details, Antique bathtub, quiet street, quiet building. Close to All: supermarkets, schools, parks, banks, cafes, restaurants, bars, public transportation, PATH, Hoboken, Holland Tunnel, NYC, HW 78 and 95, Route 440 and 139. ONLY half commission. Pls call Roya at 917-348-8796
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308445
Property Id 308445

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 2nd St 2 have any available units?
416 2nd St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 2nd St 2 have?
Some of 416 2nd St 2's amenities include some paid utils, bathtub, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 2nd St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
416 2nd St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 2nd St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 416 2nd St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 416 2nd St 2 offer parking?
No, 416 2nd St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 416 2nd St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 2nd St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 2nd St 2 have a pool?
No, 416 2nd St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 416 2nd St 2 have accessible units?
No, 416 2nd St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 416 2nd St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 2nd St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
