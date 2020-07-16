All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

412 OGDEN AVE

412 Ogden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

412 Ogden Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
Location! Location! Fall in love with the amazingly spacious 2 bed/ 2 bth approx 1800 sq ft duplex with a single family feel on sought after Ogden Ave! This beautifully maintained duplex with a private terrace is ideal for entertaining and a growing family with a grand open floor plan, large living/dining area, exposed brick and updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your own private ground level entrance, central air & heat, recessed lighting throughout, 2 very large and bright bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a private spacious terrace & an extra laundry / mud room. Vibrant and artistic community with Riverview Fisk park, farmers market, restaurants & coffee shops close by. Commuters dream.. close to the direct bus to Port Authority and Hoboken 9th street light rail elevator. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 OGDEN AVE have any available units?
412 OGDEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 OGDEN AVE have?
Some of 412 OGDEN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 OGDEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
412 OGDEN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 OGDEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 412 OGDEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 412 OGDEN AVE offer parking?
No, 412 OGDEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 412 OGDEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 OGDEN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 OGDEN AVE have a pool?
No, 412 OGDEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 412 OGDEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 412 OGDEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 412 OGDEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 OGDEN AVE has units with dishwashers.
