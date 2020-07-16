412 OGDEN AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator

Location! Location! Fall in love with the amazingly spacious 2 bed/ 2 bth approx 1800 sq ft duplex with a single family feel on sought after Ogden Ave! This beautifully maintained duplex with a private terrace is ideal for entertaining and a growing family with a grand open floor plan, large living/dining area, exposed brick and updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your own private ground level entrance, central air & heat, recessed lighting throughout, 2 very large and bright bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a private spacious terrace & an extra laundry / mud room. Vibrant and artistic community with Riverview Fisk park, farmers market, restaurants & coffee shops close by. Commuters dream.. close to the direct bus to Port Authority and Hoboken 9th street light rail elevator. Don't miss out!