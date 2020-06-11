All apartments in Jersey City
3719 John F Kennedy Blvd
3719 John F Kennedy Blvd

3719 John F Kennedy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3719 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
range
**STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~
*Modern kitchen
*Granite Counter Tops
*Microwave
*Plenty of windows
*Hardwood flooring
*Near transportation
*Tons of sunlight
*Spacious and airy
*Modern bathroom
*Tiles in bathroom
*Laundry in building
*Heat and hot water included

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436

(RLNE5649231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd have any available units?
3719 John F Kennedy Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd have?
Some of 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3719 John F Kennedy Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd offer parking?
No, 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd have a pool?
No, 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 John F Kennedy Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
