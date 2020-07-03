All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

37 Duncan Ave 75

37 Duncan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

37 Duncan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
McGinley Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 311708

**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Dishwasher
*Heat and hot water included
*Plenty of windows
*Hardwood flooring
*Near transportation
*Tons of sunlight
*Spacious and airy
*Tiles in bathroom
*Laundry in building

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311708
Property Id 311708

(RLNE5901554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Duncan Ave 75 have any available units?
37 Duncan Ave 75 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Duncan Ave 75 have?
Some of 37 Duncan Ave 75's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Duncan Ave 75 currently offering any rent specials?
37 Duncan Ave 75 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Duncan Ave 75 pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Duncan Ave 75 is pet friendly.
Does 37 Duncan Ave 75 offer parking?
No, 37 Duncan Ave 75 does not offer parking.
Does 37 Duncan Ave 75 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Duncan Ave 75 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Duncan Ave 75 have a pool?
No, 37 Duncan Ave 75 does not have a pool.
Does 37 Duncan Ave 75 have accessible units?
No, 37 Duncan Ave 75 does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Duncan Ave 75 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Duncan Ave 75 has units with dishwashers.
