37 Duncan Ave 75

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 311708



**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT**



**NO FEE**



~APT Features~



*Dishwasher

*Heat and hot water included

*Plenty of windows

*Hardwood flooring

*Near transportation

*Tons of sunlight

*Spacious and airy

*Tiles in bathroom

*Laundry in building



Leasing:

*No Brokers Fee

*Non-refundable Application Fee

*Credit/Background Check Required

*Mandatory 1yr Lease

*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in



If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.



DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311708

Property Id 311708



(RLNE5901554)