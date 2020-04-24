364 Ege Ave 306

Amenities

New Construction 2 Bed For Rent: NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 54813



This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes. Large walk in closets, full size washer/dryers, sprawling hardwood floors throughout and high end stainless steel appliances. Upper floor units and a roof deck offer panoramic views of NYC, West New Jersey and the Hackensack river. Communal gym, tons of local restaurants and retail makes the up and coming neighborhood of West Side, Jersey City extremely desirable. 16 Bennett offers free shuttle service to the JSQ PATH Station. Starbucks coming soon in front of the building, actual rendering in photos! Bitcoin Accepted Here! Take advantage of our security despot free option! Save upfront cost of 1.5 months rent through Rhino. *Parking is available for an additional monthly fee. *Photos provide a sampling of different units within the building.

