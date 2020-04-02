All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 312 PAVONIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
312 PAVONIA AVE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

312 PAVONIA AVE

312 Pavonia Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

312 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spectacular 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Triplex in Historic Hamilton Park - Beautifully Renovated Victorian Row House with All The Modern Amenities - 2nd Level Features Spacious Open Floor Plan for Living and Dining, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Central AC & Recessed Lighting - Designer Kitchen Offers Generous White Quartz Marble-Look Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, White/Grey Custom Cabinetry with Under Cabinet Lighting, & Subway Tile Backsplash - Laundry & Half Bath Complete This Level - Large South Facing Master Bedroom, 3 Bedrooms & Beautifully Tiled Bath Occupy the 3rd Floor - Entry Level Offers a Large 4th Bedroom, Full Bath & Office Den with Direct Access to Huge Deck & Private Yard. Excellent Downtown JC Location - Convenient to Restaurants, Shopping, Parks, Waterfront & PATH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 PAVONIA AVE have any available units?
312 PAVONIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 PAVONIA AVE have?
Some of 312 PAVONIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 PAVONIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
312 PAVONIA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 PAVONIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 312 PAVONIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 312 PAVONIA AVE offer parking?
No, 312 PAVONIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 312 PAVONIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 PAVONIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 PAVONIA AVE have a pool?
No, 312 PAVONIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 312 PAVONIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 312 PAVONIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 312 PAVONIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 PAVONIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Embankment House
270 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University