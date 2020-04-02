312 PAVONIA AVE

Amenities

Spectacular 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Triplex in Historic Hamilton Park - Beautifully Renovated Victorian Row House with All The Modern Amenities - 2nd Level Features Spacious Open Floor Plan for Living and Dining, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Central AC & Recessed Lighting - Designer Kitchen Offers Generous White Quartz Marble-Look Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, White/Grey Custom Cabinetry with Under Cabinet Lighting, & Subway Tile Backsplash - Laundry & Half Bath Complete This Level - Large South Facing Master Bedroom, 3 Bedrooms & Beautifully Tiled Bath Occupy the 3rd Floor - Entry Level Offers a Large 4th Bedroom, Full Bath & Office Den with Direct Access to Huge Deck & Private Yard. Excellent Downtown JC Location - Convenient to Restaurants, Shopping, Parks, Waterfront & PATH