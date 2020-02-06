All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
280 FAIRMOUNT AVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:27 PM

280 FAIRMOUNT AVE

280 Fairmount Ave · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

280 Fairmount Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
McGinley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
This brand new 6 story elevator building offers brand new stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/ dryers, great custom closet spaces and great options for layouts. This unit is a huge 900 sq foot one bedroom with a ton of natural light and a NYC view! Building also features a rooftop lounge with Panoramic views of NYC and grilling areas, secure package room, virtual doorman, deeded parking options, bicycle storage and featuring #citymotion !! * No broker fee! * No amenity fee! * Security deposit free option with Say Rhino!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE have any available units?
280 FAIRMOUNT AVE has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE have?
Some of 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
280 FAIRMOUNT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE does offer parking.
Does 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE have a pool?
No, 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE have accessible units?
No, 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 280 FAIRMOUNT AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity