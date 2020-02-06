280 FAIRMOUNT AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator parking bbq/grill bike storage

This brand new 6 story elevator building offers brand new stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/ dryers, great custom closet spaces and great options for layouts. This unit is a huge 900 sq foot one bedroom with a ton of natural light and a NYC view! Building also features a rooftop lounge with Panoramic views of NYC and grilling areas, secure package room, virtual doorman, deeded parking options, bicycle storage and featuring #citymotion !! * No broker fee! * No amenity fee! * Security deposit free option with Say Rhino!