Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
267 4TH ST
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:29 PM

267 4TH ST

267 4th Street · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

267 4th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Excellent Central Downtown JC Location! - Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Garden Apartment in 20ft Wide Historic Harsimus Cove Row House. Features Open Plan Living/Dining Area - Great Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances Including French Door Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer, Under Counter Lights, White Marble Countertops & Backsplash - Modern Wood-Look Tile Floor Throughout, Recessed & Ceiling Lighting - Washer/Dryer in Unit - 6 Blocks to Grove Street PATH - Convenient to Restaurants, Shopping, Parks, & Everything Downtown JC Has To Offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 4TH ST have any available units?
267 4TH ST has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 4TH ST have?
Some of 267 4TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 4TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
267 4TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 4TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 267 4TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 267 4TH ST offer parking?
No, 267 4TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 267 4TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 4TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 4TH ST have a pool?
No, 267 4TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 267 4TH ST have accessible units?
No, 267 4TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 267 4TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 4TH ST has units with dishwashers.
