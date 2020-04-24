267 4TH ST

Amenities
Excellent Central Downtown JC Location! - Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Garden Apartment in 20ft Wide Historic Harsimus Cove Row House. Features Open Plan Living/Dining Area - Great Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances Including French Door Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer, Under Counter Lights, White Marble Countertops & Backsplash - Modern Wood-Look Tile Floor Throughout, Recessed & Ceiling Lighting - Washer/Dryer in Unit - 6 Blocks to Grove Street PATH - Convenient to Restaurants, Shopping, Parks, & Everything Downtown JC Has To Offer!