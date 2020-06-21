265 CUSTER AVE

Amenities
Beautiful, 1,729 Sq Ft Townhouse located on a quiet, tree lined street in Jersey City. Plenty of options with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, Luxurious Walk-in closets (2), oversized bathtub in Master bath, & Sunny Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Laundry room is fully equipped with a full size washer/dryer! Extra features include a French Balcony, Ring doorbell, Fios connection, Central AC / Heat, Plenty of extra storage, Garage/driveway w/ parking for 2 cars, Snow removal & landscaping, in a pet friendly community. Close to parks, public transportation, shops & restaurants.