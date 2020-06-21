All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:13 PM

265 CUSTER AVE

265 Custer Avenue · (201) 433-1111
Location

265 Custer Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1729 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, 1,729 Sq Ft Townhouse located on a quiet, tree lined street in Jersey City. Plenty of options with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, Luxurious Walk-in closets (2), oversized bathtub in Master bath, & Sunny Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Laundry room is fully equipped with a full size washer/dryer! Extra features include a French Balcony, Ring doorbell, Fios connection, Central AC / Heat, Plenty of extra storage, Garage/driveway w/ parking for 2 cars, Snow removal & landscaping, in a pet friendly community. Close to parks, public transportation, shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 CUSTER AVE have any available units?
265 CUSTER AVE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 CUSTER AVE have?
Some of 265 CUSTER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 CUSTER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
265 CUSTER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 CUSTER AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 CUSTER AVE is pet friendly.
Does 265 CUSTER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 265 CUSTER AVE does offer parking.
Does 265 CUSTER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 CUSTER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 CUSTER AVE have a pool?
No, 265 CUSTER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 265 CUSTER AVE have accessible units?
No, 265 CUSTER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 265 CUSTER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 CUSTER AVE has units with dishwashers.
