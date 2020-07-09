All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

256 Princeton Ave B10

256 Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

256 Princeton Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT STUDIO APARTMENT** - Property Id: 298972

**BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT STUDIO APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Stainless steel appliances
*No fridge included
*Hardwood flooring
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows
*Spacious and airy
*Near transportation
*Tiles in bathroom
*Heat and hot water included

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I will try to find the best place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Call/Text Danny201-484-9268
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298972
Property Id 298972

(RLNE5850472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

