Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
250 Grant Ave 21
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

250 Grant Ave 21

250 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Jersey City
Location

250 Grant Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
West Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 315444

**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Parking for additional fee
*Stainless steel appliances
*Microwave
*Closet space
*Plenty of windows
*Hardwood flooring
*Near transportation
*Tons of sunlight
*Spacious and airy
*Tiles in bathroom

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315444
Property Id 315444

(RLNE5915138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Grant Ave 21 have any available units?
250 Grant Ave 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Grant Ave 21 have?
Some of 250 Grant Ave 21's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Grant Ave 21 currently offering any rent specials?
250 Grant Ave 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Grant Ave 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 Grant Ave 21 is pet friendly.
Does 250 Grant Ave 21 offer parking?
Yes, 250 Grant Ave 21 offers parking.
Does 250 Grant Ave 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Grant Ave 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Grant Ave 21 have a pool?
No, 250 Grant Ave 21 does not have a pool.
Does 250 Grant Ave 21 have accessible units?
No, 250 Grant Ave 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Grant Ave 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Grant Ave 21 does not have units with dishwashers.
