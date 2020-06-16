All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

25 Kensington Ave 23

25 Kensington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25 Kensington Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 267777

**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Dishwasher
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows
*Spacious and airy
*Hardwood flooring
*Near transportation
*Modern bathroom
*Tiles in bathroom
*Heat and hot water included

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Danny
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267777
Property Id 267777

(RLNE5900569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Kensington Ave 23 have any available units?
25 Kensington Ave 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Kensington Ave 23 have?
Some of 25 Kensington Ave 23's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Kensington Ave 23 currently offering any rent specials?
25 Kensington Ave 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Kensington Ave 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Kensington Ave 23 is pet friendly.
Does 25 Kensington Ave 23 offer parking?
No, 25 Kensington Ave 23 does not offer parking.
Does 25 Kensington Ave 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Kensington Ave 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Kensington Ave 23 have a pool?
No, 25 Kensington Ave 23 does not have a pool.
Does 25 Kensington Ave 23 have accessible units?
No, 25 Kensington Ave 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Kensington Ave 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Kensington Ave 23 has units with dishwashers.
