25 Kensington Ave 23

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 267777



**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT**



**NO FEE**



~APT Features~



*Dishwasher

*Tons of sunlight

*Plenty of windows

*Spacious and airy

*Hardwood flooring

*Near transportation

*Modern bathroom

*Tiles in bathroom

*Heat and hot water included



Leasing:

*No Brokers Fee

*Non-refundable Application Fee

*Credit/Background Check Required

*Mandatory 1yr Lease

*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in



If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.



DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Please Contact Danny

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267777

Property Id 267777



(RLNE5900569)