2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15

**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO**



**NO FEE**



~APT Features~



*Heat and hot water included

*Plenty of windows

*Tons of sunlight

*Spacious and airy

*Hardwood flooring

*Tiles in bathroom

*Near transportation

*Laundry in building



Leasing:

*No Brokers Fee

*Non-refundable Application Fee

*Credit/Background Check Required

*Mandatory 1yr Lease

*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in



If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.



DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Please Contact Davey347-458-2428

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2465-john-f-kennedy-blvd-jersey-city-nj-unit-15/313415

