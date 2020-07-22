All apartments in Jersey City
2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15
2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15

2465 John F Kennedy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2465 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 313415

**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Heat and hot water included
*Plenty of windows
*Tons of sunlight
*Spacious and airy
*Hardwood flooring
*Tiles in bathroom
*Near transportation
*Laundry in building

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Davey347-458-2428
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2465-john-f-kennedy-blvd-jersey-city-nj-unit-15/313415
Property Id 313415

(RLNE5953379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 have any available units?
2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 have?
Some of 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 currently offering any rent specials?
2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 is pet friendly.
Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 offer parking?
No, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 does not offer parking.
Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 have a pool?
No, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 does not have a pool.
Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 have accessible units?
No, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
