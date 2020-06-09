All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2465 John F Kennedy Blvd

2465 John F Kennedy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2465 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**STUNNING 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~
*Heat and hot water included
*Stainless steel appliances
*Dishwasher
*Microwave
*Granite counter tops
*Hardwood flooring
*Nice light fixtures
*Tiles in bathroom
*Modern bathroom
*Spacious and airy
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436

(RLNE5654026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd have any available units?
2465 John F Kennedy Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd have?
Some of 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2465 John F Kennedy Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd offer parking?
No, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd have a pool?
No, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2465 John F Kennedy Blvd has units with dishwashers.
