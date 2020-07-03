22 Duncan Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator dishwasher bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments lobby online portal smoke-free community

Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Jersey City's commercial and shopping area, The Apartments at 22 Duncan Avenue are located in one of the most exciting neighborhoods in the city.



Featuring spacious, sun-lit apartments with thick walls, hardwood floors, new windows, ornate hallways, marble stairways and with heat and hot water included, our apartments offer an architecturally diverse urban living experience. Located close to Journal Square and other public transportation, our apartments are also in close proximity to Routes 280, 1 & 9, 440, 78 and the New Jersey Turnpike.



If city living is what you desire, then The Apartments at 22 Duncan Avenue is the community for you.