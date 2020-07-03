All apartments in Jersey City
22 Duncan Ave
22 Duncan Ave

Location

22 Duncan Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304
McGinley Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 22 Duncan Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Jersey City's commercial and shopping area, The Apartments at 22 Duncan Avenue are located in one of the most exciting neighborhoods in the city.

Featuring spacious, sun-lit apartments with thick walls, hardwood floors, new windows, ornate hallways, marble stairways and with heat and hot water included, our apartments offer an architecturally diverse urban living experience. Located close to Journal Square and other public transportation, our apartments are also in close proximity to Routes 280, 1 & 9, 440, 78 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

If city living is what you desire, then The Apartments at 22 Duncan Avenue is the community for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per person
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Indoor domestic only
Parking Details: On Street Parking Available. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Duncan Ave have any available units?
22 Duncan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Duncan Ave have?
Some of 22 Duncan Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Duncan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22 Duncan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Duncan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Duncan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 22 Duncan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 22 Duncan Ave offers parking.
Does 22 Duncan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Duncan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Duncan Ave have a pool?
No, 22 Duncan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 22 Duncan Ave have accessible units?
No, 22 Duncan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Duncan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Duncan Ave has units with dishwashers.
