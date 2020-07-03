All apartments in Jersey City
22 2nd st 501
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

22 2nd st 501

22 2nd Street · (201) 822-1248
Location

22 2nd Street, Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 501 · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom At the Marabella - Property Id: 6433

Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers. We pride ourselves on having access to all of the newest and hottest luxury rental properties in Hudson County. We will show you the best of the best in an organized and helpful fashion.

**If you are interested in The specific unit that is advertised, please reach out as soon as possible so we can start working on showing you the best of the best.***

Let the Silverman-Reichel Team be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **Luxury Apartments often have ZERO broker fee associated, but sometimes a partial fee exists** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/22-2nd-st-jersey-city-nj-unit-501/6433
Property Id 6433

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5955578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 2nd st 501 have any available units?
22 2nd st 501 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 22 2nd st 501 currently offering any rent specials?
22 2nd st 501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 2nd st 501 pet-friendly?
No, 22 2nd st 501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 22 2nd st 501 offer parking?
No, 22 2nd st 501 does not offer parking.
Does 22 2nd st 501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 2nd st 501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 2nd st 501 have a pool?
No, 22 2nd st 501 does not have a pool.
Does 22 2nd st 501 have accessible units?
No, 22 2nd st 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 2nd st 501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 2nd st 501 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 2nd st 501 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 2nd st 501 does not have units with air conditioning.
