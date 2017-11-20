All apartments in Jersey City
Location

207 Bidwell Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 225786

**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Naturally lit
*Tiles in bathroom
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows
*Spacious and airy
*Hardwood flooring
*Near transportation

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Davey347-458-2428
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225786
Property Id 225786

(RLNE5679198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Bidwell Ave 22 have any available units?
207 Bidwell Ave 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Bidwell Ave 22 have?
Some of 207 Bidwell Ave 22's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Bidwell Ave 22 currently offering any rent specials?
207 Bidwell Ave 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Bidwell Ave 22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Bidwell Ave 22 is pet friendly.
Does 207 Bidwell Ave 22 offer parking?
No, 207 Bidwell Ave 22 does not offer parking.
Does 207 Bidwell Ave 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Bidwell Ave 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Bidwell Ave 22 have a pool?
No, 207 Bidwell Ave 22 does not have a pool.
Does 207 Bidwell Ave 22 have accessible units?
No, 207 Bidwell Ave 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Bidwell Ave 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Bidwell Ave 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
