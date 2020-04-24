All apartments in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ
20 Bennett St 410
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

20 Bennett St 410

20 Bennett Street · (201) 422-2011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Hackensack River Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 410 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
key fob access
2+ Den, No Fee, Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 56212

This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes. Large walk in closets, full size washer/dryers, sprawling hardwood floors throughout and high end stainless steel appliances. Upper floor units and a roof deck offer panoramic views of NYC, West New Jersey and the Hackensack river. Communal gym, tons of local restaurants and retail makes the up and coming neighborhood of West Side, Jersey City extremely desirable. 16 Bennett offers free shuttle service to the JSQ PATH Station. Starbucks coming soon in front of the building, actual rendering in photos! Bitcoin Accepted Here! Take advantage of our security despot free option! Save upfront cost of 1.5 months rent through Rhino. *Parking is available for an additional monthly fee. *Photos provide a sampling of different units within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56212
Property Id 56212

(RLNE5375483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Bennett St 410 have any available units?
20 Bennett St 410 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Bennett St 410 have?
Some of 20 Bennett St 410's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Bennett St 410 currently offering any rent specials?
20 Bennett St 410 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Bennett St 410 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Bennett St 410 is pet friendly.
Does 20 Bennett St 410 offer parking?
Yes, 20 Bennett St 410 does offer parking.
Does 20 Bennett St 410 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Bennett St 410 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Bennett St 410 have a pool?
No, 20 Bennett St 410 does not have a pool.
Does 20 Bennett St 410 have accessible units?
No, 20 Bennett St 410 does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Bennett St 410 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Bennett St 410 has units with dishwashers.
