20-1 ASH ST

NO FEE! Looking for more space and complete privacy? Come tour this stunning 3BR/2.5BA duplex townhouse situated west-southwest of Downtown and Liberty State Park in Jersey City's most dynamic neighborhood, Bergen-Lafayette. This spacious home is located minutes away from the Liberty State Park light rail station which is only 4 stops to the Exchange Place path train which gets you to Manhattan in approximately 3 minutes. Interior features include two levels of vast open floor plan living including a renovated kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplash, pantry, stainless steel appliances with gas range cooking, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, recessed lighting, plenty of storage including walk-in closets and your own PRIVATE BACKYARD! You'll love the convenience of having your own private entrance and on-site parking for only $100/month. Available NOW and pet friendly. Take advantage of our SECURITY DEPOSIT FREE BUILDING! Save on upfront cost of security deposit by subscribing to Rhino Insurance.