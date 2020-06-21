All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 20-1 ASH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
20-1 ASH ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

20-1 ASH ST

20 Ash St · (201) 683-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Liberty State Park
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

20 Ash St, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Liberty State Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
NO FEE! Looking for more space and complete privacy? Come tour this stunning 3BR/2.5BA duplex townhouse situated west-southwest of Downtown and Liberty State Park in Jersey City's most dynamic neighborhood, Bergen-Lafayette. This spacious home is located minutes away from the Liberty State Park light rail station which is only 4 stops to the Exchange Place path train which gets you to Manhattan in approximately 3 minutes. Interior features include two levels of vast open floor plan living including a renovated kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplash, pantry, stainless steel appliances with gas range cooking, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, recessed lighting, plenty of storage including walk-in closets and your own PRIVATE BACKYARD! You'll love the convenience of having your own private entrance and on-site parking for only $100/month. Available NOW and pet friendly. Take advantage of our SECURITY DEPOSIT FREE BUILDING! Save on upfront cost of security deposit by subscribing to Rhino Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20-1 ASH ST have any available units?
20-1 ASH ST has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 20-1 ASH ST have?
Some of 20-1 ASH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20-1 ASH ST currently offering any rent specials?
20-1 ASH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20-1 ASH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 20-1 ASH ST is pet friendly.
Does 20-1 ASH ST offer parking?
Yes, 20-1 ASH ST does offer parking.
Does 20-1 ASH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20-1 ASH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20-1 ASH ST have a pool?
No, 20-1 ASH ST does not have a pool.
Does 20-1 ASH ST have accessible units?
No, 20-1 ASH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 20-1 ASH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20-1 ASH ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20-1 ASH ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Warren at York
120 York St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity