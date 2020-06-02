All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

18 Bennett St 310

18 Bennett Street · (201) 422-2011
Location

18 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Hackensack River Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 310 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
key fob access
2+ Den, 2 Bath... NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 56209

This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes. Large walk in closets, full size washer/dryers, sprawling hardwood floors throughout and high end stainless steel appliances. Upper floor units and a roof deck offer panoramic views of NYC, West New Jersey and the Hackensack river. Communal gym, tons of local restaurants and retail makes the up and coming neighborhood of West Side, Jersey City extremely desirable. 16 Bennett offers free shuttle service to the JSQ PATH Station. Starbucks coming soon in front of the building, actual rendering in photos! Bitcoin Accepted Here! Take advantage of our security despot free option! Save upfront cost of 1.5 months rent through Rhino. *Parking is available for an additional monthly fee. *Photos provide a sampling of different units within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56209
Property Id 56209

(RLNE5379434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

