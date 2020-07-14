167 WAYNE ST

Amenities
Luxury Dixon Mills - Soaring 11' ceilings, south facing upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath. Open kitchen with full ss appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar! Closets with built in's. Modern bath. Washer dryer in home. Dixon Mills filled with amenities with the convenience of concierge services; outdoor courtyard patios with BBQ grills, state of the art fitness center with yoga, basketball court, business center and shuttle to Grove St PATH! Close to Grove St PATH, light rail, restaurants, bars, pedestrian walk, shops, farmers market Video Tour: https://vimeo.com/433905492