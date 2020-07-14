All apartments in Jersey City
167 WAYNE ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:20 AM

167 WAYNE ST

167 Wayne Street · (201) 792-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

167 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
yoga
Luxury Dixon Mills - Soaring 11' ceilings, south facing upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath. Open kitchen with full ss appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar! Closets with built in's. Modern bath. Washer dryer in home. Dixon Mills filled with amenities with the convenience of concierge services; outdoor courtyard patios with BBQ grills, state of the art fitness center with yoga, basketball court, business center and shuttle to Grove St PATH! Close to Grove St PATH, light rail, restaurants, bars, pedestrian walk, shops, farmers market Video Tour: https://vimeo.com/433905492

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 WAYNE ST have any available units?
167 WAYNE ST has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 WAYNE ST have?
Some of 167 WAYNE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 WAYNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
167 WAYNE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 WAYNE ST pet-friendly?
No, 167 WAYNE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 167 WAYNE ST offer parking?
No, 167 WAYNE ST does not offer parking.
Does 167 WAYNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 WAYNE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 WAYNE ST have a pool?
No, 167 WAYNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 167 WAYNE ST have accessible units?
No, 167 WAYNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 167 WAYNE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 WAYNE ST has units with dishwashers.
