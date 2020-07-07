165 HOPKINS AVE

Amenities

NO FEE! Brand new! Gut Renovated Studio, only 6 Blocks to Journal Square PATH trains and Buses. Ideal location for busy commuter who enjoys coming home to a beautifully appointed apartment; Just renovated, including new walls, ceilings, hardwood and ceramic tile floors; Ceramic tile bathroom, the brand new Kitchen with new Chery wood cabinets, Granite counter and SS appliances including gas range and refrigerator. Bright and sunny apartment with good closet space and wood floors and high ceilings; Tons of light, faces south; On-site laundry Room; Rent includes heat, hot water & Cooking gas. Sorry no pets; 1.5 months Security deposit; Subject to Credit Check, and Income verification and Photo Id; Available July 3rd