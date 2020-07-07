All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 165 HOPKINS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
165 HOPKINS AVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

165 HOPKINS AVE

165 Hopkins Avenue · (201) 451-5042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

165 Hopkins Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,175

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NO FEE! Brand new! Gut Renovated Studio, only 6 Blocks to Journal Square PATH trains and Buses. Ideal location for busy commuter who enjoys coming home to a beautifully appointed apartment; Just renovated, including new walls, ceilings, hardwood and ceramic tile floors; Ceramic tile bathroom, the brand new Kitchen with new Chery wood cabinets, Granite counter and SS appliances including gas range and refrigerator. Bright and sunny apartment with good closet space and wood floors and high ceilings; Tons of light, faces south; On-site laundry Room; Rent includes heat, hot water & Cooking gas. Sorry no pets; 1.5 months Security deposit; Subject to Credit Check, and Income verification and Photo Id; Available July 3rd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 HOPKINS AVE have any available units?
165 HOPKINS AVE has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 HOPKINS AVE have?
Some of 165 HOPKINS AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 HOPKINS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
165 HOPKINS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 HOPKINS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 165 HOPKINS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 165 HOPKINS AVE offer parking?
No, 165 HOPKINS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 165 HOPKINS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 HOPKINS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 HOPKINS AVE have a pool?
No, 165 HOPKINS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 165 HOPKINS AVE have accessible units?
No, 165 HOPKINS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 165 HOPKINS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 HOPKINS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 165 HOPKINS AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Embankment House
270 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Warren at York
120 York St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity