Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
16 PERRINE AVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16 PERRINE AVE
16 Perrine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
16 Perrine Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NO FEE. Three blocks to PATH, buses. Spacious 900 SF duplex on quiet street in Journal Square. Unit features newer appliances, washer/dryer in unit and yard. Heat included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 PERRINE AVE have any available units?
16 PERRINE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jersey City, NJ
.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jersey City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16 PERRINE AVE have?
Some of 16 PERRINE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16 PERRINE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
16 PERRINE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 PERRINE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 16 PERRINE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jersey City
.
Does 16 PERRINE AVE offer parking?
No, 16 PERRINE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 16 PERRINE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 PERRINE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 PERRINE AVE have a pool?
No, 16 PERRINE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 16 PERRINE AVE have accessible units?
No, 16 PERRINE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16 PERRINE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 PERRINE AVE has units with dishwashers.
