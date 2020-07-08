All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

1542 KENNEDY BLVD

1542 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1542 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
key fob access
Be the first to occupy this penthouse 3-bedroom/2-bath unit in a newly built luxury rental building. This pet-friendly community offers secured keyless entry, 2 elevators, gym, bike storage and roof deck. Enjoy the convenience of the garage parking (for additional fee) and the IN-unit washer and dryer. Shared laundry on each floor is also available. This corner unit features large windows to drench the home with natural light, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. The modern kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave). Excellent finishing touches include soft close cabinets, recessing lighting, backsplash, air-venting-duct hood Exhaust Fan and quartz countertop. The bedrooms have double-door closets with built-in organizer. Both bathrooms have stylish modern tiles, vanity, mirrored cabinet and bathtub sliding glass doors. Short distance to public transportation to Journal Square PATH, Port Authority and local buses. Easy access/exit to major highways. With exciting neighborhood from café, fast food, restaurants and street retails for shopping! Close proximity to Mercer Park (playground, basketball court, baseball field and picnic area). Inquire for availability and Rhino Insurance for Security Deposit. NO BROKER's fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 KENNEDY BLVD have any available units?
1542 KENNEDY BLVD has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 KENNEDY BLVD have?
Some of 1542 KENNEDY BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 KENNEDY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1542 KENNEDY BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 KENNEDY BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1542 KENNEDY BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1542 KENNEDY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1542 KENNEDY BLVD offers parking.
Does 1542 KENNEDY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1542 KENNEDY BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 KENNEDY BLVD have a pool?
No, 1542 KENNEDY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1542 KENNEDY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1542 KENNEDY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 KENNEDY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1542 KENNEDY BLVD has units with dishwashers.
