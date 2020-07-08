1542 KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities
Be the first to occupy this penthouse 3-bedroom/2-bath unit in a newly built luxury rental building. This pet-friendly community offers secured keyless entry, 2 elevators, gym, bike storage and roof deck. Enjoy the convenience of the garage parking (for additional fee) and the IN-unit washer and dryer. Shared laundry on each floor is also available. This corner unit features large windows to drench the home with natural light, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. The modern kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave). Excellent finishing touches include soft close cabinets, recessing lighting, backsplash, air-venting-duct hood Exhaust Fan and quartz countertop. The bedrooms have double-door closets with built-in organizer. Both bathrooms have stylish modern tiles, vanity, mirrored cabinet and bathtub sliding glass doors. Short distance to public transportation to Journal Square PATH, Port Authority and local buses. Easy access/exit to major highways. With exciting neighborhood from café, fast food, restaurants and street retails for shopping! Close proximity to Mercer Park (playground, basketball court, baseball field and picnic area). Inquire for availability and Rhino Insurance for Security Deposit. NO BROKER's fee.