1542 KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court elevator gym parking playground bike storage garage key fob access

Be the first to occupy this penthouse 3-bedroom/2-bath unit in a newly built luxury rental building. This pet-friendly community offers secured keyless entry, 2 elevators, gym, bike storage and roof deck. Enjoy the convenience of the garage parking (for additional fee) and the IN-unit washer and dryer. Shared laundry on each floor is also available. This corner unit features large windows to drench the home with natural light, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. The modern kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave). Excellent finishing touches include soft close cabinets, recessing lighting, backsplash, air-venting-duct hood Exhaust Fan and quartz countertop. The bedrooms have double-door closets with built-in organizer. Both bathrooms have stylish modern tiles, vanity, mirrored cabinet and bathtub sliding glass doors. Short distance to public transportation to Journal Square PATH, Port Authority and local buses. Easy access/exit to major highways. With exciting neighborhood from café, fast food, restaurants and street retails for shopping! Close proximity to Mercer Park (playground, basketball court, baseball field and picnic area). Inquire for availability and Rhino Insurance for Security Deposit. NO BROKER's fee.