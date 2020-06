Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the third floor of this multi-family home. Completely renovated and ready for you to move in! This is a spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large dining and living room area. Come check this out - this will not last! Owner pays for water and sewer. Property can be rented furnished for an additional cost.