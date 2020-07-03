152 NEW YORK AVE

Amenities

NO FEE! RENOVATED 2BR - DON'T MISS IT! Gorgeous 2 BR apartment, New hardwood floors, walls, ceilings, windows, cabinets, kitchen appliances and a ceramic tile floor, etc. Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, brand new SS gas range & granite counter tops; Ceramic tile Bathroom with shower over Tub; Comfortable Master Bedroom with large closet; 2nd Bedroom ideal for a home office; Large Living Room with room for dining area; Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and beautiful ceramic floors in kitchen & Bath; Bright & Sunny apartment in a well maintained building with onsite laundry. Central location, near 2nd street light-rail, 1 block to express and local buses, near 2 large supermarkets and the Central Avenue business district; Near 3 local parks with tennis, jogging track & children's play area. Right in the heart of the Heights! Rent includes the Heat, Hot Water & Cold Water; Subject to credit check, employer and landlord verification, and photo ID and proof of income; 1.5 months Security Deposit; No Pets. NO FEE!