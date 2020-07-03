All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 152 NEW YORK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
152 NEW YORK AVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

152 NEW YORK AVE

152 New York Avenue · (201) 451-5042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

152 New York Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
tennis court
NO FEE! RENOVATED 2BR - DON'T MISS IT! Gorgeous 2 BR apartment, New hardwood floors, walls, ceilings, windows, cabinets, kitchen appliances and a ceramic tile floor, etc. Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, brand new SS gas range & granite counter tops; Ceramic tile Bathroom with shower over Tub; Comfortable Master Bedroom with large closet; 2nd Bedroom ideal for a home office; Large Living Room with room for dining area; Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and beautiful ceramic floors in kitchen & Bath; Bright & Sunny apartment in a well maintained building with onsite laundry. Central location, near 2nd street light-rail, 1 block to express and local buses, near 2 large supermarkets and the Central Avenue business district; Near 3 local parks with tennis, jogging track & children's play area. Right in the heart of the Heights! Rent includes the Heat, Hot Water & Cold Water; Subject to credit check, employer and landlord verification, and photo ID and proof of income; 1.5 months Security Deposit; No Pets. NO FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 NEW YORK AVE have any available units?
152 NEW YORK AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 NEW YORK AVE have?
Some of 152 NEW YORK AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 NEW YORK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
152 NEW YORK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 NEW YORK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 152 NEW YORK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 152 NEW YORK AVE offer parking?
No, 152 NEW YORK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 152 NEW YORK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 NEW YORK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 NEW YORK AVE have a pool?
No, 152 NEW YORK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 152 NEW YORK AVE have accessible units?
No, 152 NEW YORK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 152 NEW YORK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 NEW YORK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 152 NEW YORK AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments
85 Van Reypen St
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Warren at York
120 York St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity