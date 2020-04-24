All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

15 Gifford Ave 34

15 Gifford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15 Gifford Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT - Property Id: 293244

BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT
**NO FEE**

~APT Features~
*Microwave
*Dishwasher
*Tiles in bathroom
*Hardwood flooring
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows
*Spacious and airy
*Naturally lit

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I will try to find the best place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Call/Text Davey347-458-2428
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293244
Property Id 293244

(RLNE5830325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Gifford Ave 34 have any available units?
15 Gifford Ave 34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Gifford Ave 34 have?
Some of 15 Gifford Ave 34's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Gifford Ave 34 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Gifford Ave 34 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Gifford Ave 34 pet-friendly?
No, 15 Gifford Ave 34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 15 Gifford Ave 34 offer parking?
No, 15 Gifford Ave 34 does not offer parking.
Does 15 Gifford Ave 34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Gifford Ave 34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Gifford Ave 34 have a pool?
No, 15 Gifford Ave 34 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Gifford Ave 34 have accessible units?
No, 15 Gifford Ave 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Gifford Ave 34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Gifford Ave 34 has units with dishwashers.
