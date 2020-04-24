15 Gifford Ave 34

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT - Property Id: 293244



BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT

**NO FEE**



~APT Features~

*Microwave

*Dishwasher

*Tiles in bathroom

*Hardwood flooring

*Tons of sunlight

*Plenty of windows

*Spacious and airy

*Naturally lit



Leasing:

*No Brokers Fee

*Application Fee

*Credit/Background Check Required

*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in



If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I will try to find the best place for you.



DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Please Call/Text Davey347-458-2428

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293244

Property Id 293244



(RLNE5830325)