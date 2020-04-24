14 Bayside Pl 21

Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 293190
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT**
**NO FEE**
~APT Features~
*Granite Counter tops
*Stainless steel appliances
*Microwave
*Dishwasher
*Plenty of windows
*Hardwood Floors
*Tiles in bathroom
*Near transportation
*Spacious and airy
*Tons of sunlight
Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in
If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I will try to find the best place for you.
DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Call/Text Davey347-458-2428
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293190
Property Id 293190
(RLNE5830322)