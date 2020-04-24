All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 14 Bayside Pl 21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
14 Bayside Pl 21
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14 Bayside Pl 21

14 Bayside Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Greenville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14 Bayside Place, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 293190

**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Granite Counter tops
*Stainless steel appliances
*Microwave
*Dishwasher
*Plenty of windows
*Hardwood Floors
*Tiles in bathroom
*Near transportation
*Spacious and airy
*Tons of sunlight

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I will try to find the best place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Call/Text Davey347-458-2428
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293190
Property Id 293190

(RLNE5830322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Bayside Pl 21 have any available units?
14 Bayside Pl 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Bayside Pl 21 have?
Some of 14 Bayside Pl 21's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Bayside Pl 21 currently offering any rent specials?
14 Bayside Pl 21 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Bayside Pl 21 pet-friendly?
No, 14 Bayside Pl 21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 14 Bayside Pl 21 offer parking?
No, 14 Bayside Pl 21 does not offer parking.
Does 14 Bayside Pl 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Bayside Pl 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Bayside Pl 21 have a pool?
No, 14 Bayside Pl 21 does not have a pool.
Does 14 Bayside Pl 21 have accessible units?
No, 14 Bayside Pl 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Bayside Pl 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Bayside Pl 21 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University