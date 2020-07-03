135 Montgomery St 22

Amenities
Unit 22 Available 08/17/20 AAA. PATH. PS16. All utilities included - Property Id: 308907
Breathtaking views. 1 block to the PATH. PS16 Zone. Fully Nicely renovated. AAA location. Heart of DTJC.
Call ROYA 917-348-8796. Renovated Corner Apt. PS 16 zone. OLC school and St Pete High. All utilities included. Wall to wall windows, Sunny, Bright. Heart of downtown Jersey City. Minutes to down town Manhattan and short ride to 34th Street NYC. Close to Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, Ferries to NYC, Exchange Place PATH station, HW 78 & 95. Liberty State Park, Statue of Liberty, Van Vorst Park, vibrant Downtown and Paulus Hook with restaurants, bars, and cafes. Close to waterfront, marina, shopping. lots of closet space. Elevator building with 24-hour concierge and laundry room. Renovated hallways. Broker fee only $1700.
