135 Montgomery St 18

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator on-site laundry parking

Unit 18 Available 06/22/20 NO FEE. NicelyRenovated, AmazingViews, SunnyBright - Property Id: 284230



Owner pays broker fee. Call ROYA 917-348-8796. AAA location. Nicely Renovated Corner Apt. Cornelia Bradford PS 16 zone. OLC school and St Pete High. 1 block to the Grove Path. All utilities included. Almost wall to wall windows, sunny, Bright. Heart of downtown Jersey City. Minutes to down town Manhattan and short ride to 34th Street NYC. Close to Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, Ferries to NYC, Exchange Place PATH station, Liberty State Park, Statue of Liberty, , Van Vorst Park, vibrant Downtown and Paulus Hook with restaurants, bars, and cafes. Close to waterfront, marina, shopping. lots of closet space. Elevator building with 24-hour concierge and laundry room. Renovated hallways. Parking extra $175/month. Move in fee is $450. FURNISHED photos are from different units to show what space looks like with furniture.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284230

Property Id 284230



(RLNE5794336)