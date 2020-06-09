All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 135 Montgomery St 18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
135 Montgomery St 18
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

135 Montgomery St 18

135 Montgomery St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

135 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 18 Available 06/22/20 NO FEE. NicelyRenovated, AmazingViews, SunnyBright - Property Id: 284230

Owner pays broker fee. Call ROYA 917-348-8796. AAA location. Nicely Renovated Corner Apt. Cornelia Bradford PS 16 zone. OLC school and St Pete High. 1 block to the Grove Path. All utilities included. Almost wall to wall windows, sunny, Bright. Heart of downtown Jersey City. Minutes to down town Manhattan and short ride to 34th Street NYC. Close to Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, Ferries to NYC, Exchange Place PATH station, Liberty State Park, Statue of Liberty, , Van Vorst Park, vibrant Downtown and Paulus Hook with restaurants, bars, and cafes. Close to waterfront, marina, shopping. lots of closet space. Elevator building with 24-hour concierge and laundry room. Renovated hallways. Parking extra $175/month. Move in fee is $450. FURNISHED photos are from different units to show what space looks like with furniture.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284230
Property Id 284230

(RLNE5794336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Montgomery St 18 have any available units?
135 Montgomery St 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Montgomery St 18 have?
Some of 135 Montgomery St 18's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Montgomery St 18 currently offering any rent specials?
135 Montgomery St 18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Montgomery St 18 pet-friendly?
No, 135 Montgomery St 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 135 Montgomery St 18 offer parking?
Yes, 135 Montgomery St 18 does offer parking.
Does 135 Montgomery St 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Montgomery St 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Montgomery St 18 have a pool?
No, 135 Montgomery St 18 does not have a pool.
Does 135 Montgomery St 18 have accessible units?
No, 135 Montgomery St 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Montgomery St 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Montgomery St 18 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Warren at York
120 York St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University