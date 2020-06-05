All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 133 WAYNE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
133 WAYNE ST
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:55 PM

133 WAYNE ST

133 Wayne Street · (201) 432-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

133 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming one bedroom plus den/office located on a quiet tree-lined street in the Historic Van Vorst Park Neighborhood...just a few min walk to the Grove Path Train and Downtown Pedestrian Plaza. Prestigious brick row home featuring many original details, refinished parquet hardwood floors with borders, classic archway, moldings & exposed brick walls. Renovated kitchen w/maple cabinets, Staron countertops, and dishwasher. Private washer/dryer. Modern bathroom with subway tiles. Tons of natural sunlight. Heat & hot water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 WAYNE ST have any available units?
133 WAYNE ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 WAYNE ST have?
Some of 133 WAYNE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 WAYNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
133 WAYNE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 WAYNE ST pet-friendly?
No, 133 WAYNE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 133 WAYNE ST offer parking?
No, 133 WAYNE ST does not offer parking.
Does 133 WAYNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 WAYNE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 WAYNE ST have a pool?
No, 133 WAYNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 133 WAYNE ST have accessible units?
No, 133 WAYNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 133 WAYNE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 WAYNE ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 133 WAYNE ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity