133 WAYNE ST

Amenities
Charming one bedroom plus den/office located on a quiet tree-lined street in the Historic Van Vorst Park Neighborhood...just a few min walk to the Grove Path Train and Downtown Pedestrian Plaza. Prestigious brick row home featuring many original details, refinished parquet hardwood floors with borders, classic archway, moldings & exposed brick walls. Renovated kitchen w/maple cabinets, Staron countertops, and dishwasher. Private washer/dryer. Modern bathroom with subway tiles. Tons of natural sunlight. Heat & hot water included.