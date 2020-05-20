128 New York Avenue - 2

Amenities

Spacious and upscale!! 1500 sq. ft.



This large and beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment is in the heart of the vibrant Jersey City Heights. The unit was just renovated. Newly painted, appliances included and Central Air as well! The building is centrally located. Walking distance to great locations such as Berry Lane park, Lo Fidelity Bar and Choco pain Coffee Bakery! Manhattan is 15-25 min away. Near schools, parks, a short walk to Hoboken, close to JSQ PATH and Hoboken PATH. Great local food, nightlife and shopping are all minutes away. This place won't last. Apply now. Anyone interested must submit a non-refundable application ($50 fee). This will cover the credit and background checks. Tenants will pay all utilities except Water & Trash. Security deposit is 1.5 months. NO BROKER FEE