Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

128 New York Avenue - 2

128 New York Avenue · (908) 304-4697
Location

128 New York Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious and upscale!! 1500 sq. ft.

This large and beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment is in the heart of the vibrant Jersey City Heights. The unit was just renovated. Newly painted, appliances included and Central Air as well! The building is centrally located. Walking distance to great locations such as Berry Lane park, Lo Fidelity Bar and Choco pain Coffee Bakery! Manhattan is 15-25 min away. Near schools, parks, a short walk to Hoboken, close to JSQ PATH and Hoboken PATH. Great local food, nightlife and shopping are all minutes away. This place won't last. Apply now. Anyone interested must submit a non-refundable application ($50 fee). This will cover the credit and background checks. Tenants will pay all utilities except Water & Trash. Security deposit is 1.5 months. NO BROKER FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 New York Avenue - 2 have any available units?
128 New York Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 New York Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 128 New York Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 New York Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
128 New York Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 New York Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 128 New York Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 128 New York Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 128 New York Avenue - 2 does offer parking.
Does 128 New York Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 New York Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 New York Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 128 New York Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 128 New York Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 128 New York Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 128 New York Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 New York Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
