126 DELAWARE AVE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bike storage tennis court

In 2018 this classic European Renaissance building was thoughtfully renovated for today’s modern sensibility. As you enter this spacious corner 1 bed you’ll be greeted by a multitude of oversized windows providing light from three exposures. Entertain in your kitchen with features a large island, quartz countertops and sleek stainless-steel appliances. The bedroom with its large walk in closet is tucked privately to the back of the home for maximum privacy. A full-size washer dryer, central AC and heating along with the original unique Oculus window completes the picture. Outside your door you're steps to Lincoln Park which hosts Farmer’s market and summer concerts. For those seeking a break from working from home enjoy the park’s running track, tennis courts, golf course and dog run. Multiple options to commute to NYC with Journal Square/NYC transportation nearby. Parking & bike room available. Welcome Home! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mPPo48DF7JS