Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

126 DELAWARE AVE

126 Delaware Ave · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 Delaware Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bike storage
tennis court
In 2018 this classic European Renaissance building was thoughtfully renovated for today’s modern sensibility. As you enter this spacious corner 1 bed you’ll be greeted by a multitude of oversized windows providing light from three exposures. Entertain in your kitchen with features a large island, quartz countertops and sleek stainless-steel appliances. The bedroom with its large walk in closet is tucked privately to the back of the home for maximum privacy. A full-size washer dryer, central AC and heating along with the original unique Oculus window completes the picture. Outside your door you're steps to Lincoln Park which hosts Farmer’s market and summer concerts. For those seeking a break from working from home enjoy the park’s running track, tennis courts, golf course and dog run. Multiple options to commute to NYC with Journal Square/NYC transportation nearby. Parking & bike room available. Welcome Home! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mPPo48DF7JS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 DELAWARE AVE have any available units?
126 DELAWARE AVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 DELAWARE AVE have?
Some of 126 DELAWARE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 DELAWARE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
126 DELAWARE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 DELAWARE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 DELAWARE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 126 DELAWARE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 126 DELAWARE AVE offers parking.
Does 126 DELAWARE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 DELAWARE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 DELAWARE AVE have a pool?
No, 126 DELAWARE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 126 DELAWARE AVE have accessible units?
No, 126 DELAWARE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 126 DELAWARE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 DELAWARE AVE has units with dishwashers.
